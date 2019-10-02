Domestic violence

SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing domestic violence charges following an incident that occurred in Sayre on Sept. 30.

According to police, Dakota Robert Crone, 20, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment following a domestic dispute that involved a juvenile victim.

Crone was arraigned on unsecured bail before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr, and will answer to the above charges on Oct. 8 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.

Disorderly conduct

SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public drunkenness and similar conduct following an incident that occurred in Sayre on Sept. 28.

According to police, Thomas P. Latini, 64, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute.

Latini was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on $7,500 bail, and will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 8.

