Theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The following individuals were charged by Athens Township police with theft by unlawful taking after separate incidents on Elmira Street.
• Richard Robert Garris, 25, of Sayre was charged after he allegedly stole approximately $700 over the course of four months from Tops Supermarkets while he was an employee there.
• Jeremy Michael Myers, 32, of Waverly was also charged with theft of property lost after he allegedly took $20 that another person had forgotten to take from the self-checkout machine at Walmart on Oct. 13.
Both were issued summons’ to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 19.
Simple Assault
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Ulster woman has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Elmira Street on Oct. 14.
According to Athens Township Police, Cassidy Annette Spencer, 21, was charged after allegedly fighting another person in the parking lot.
Spencer was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and sent to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Oct. 22.
