Burgess takes over spot on Athens Township board
Alan Burgess was sworn in as the newest member of the Athens Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday evening. Burgess (right) was sworn in by Athens Township Zoning Officer and Notary Public Cindy Parrish (left).

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Alan Burgess is the newest member of the Athens Township Board of Supervisors after being sworn in during Wednesday’s meeting.

Through his appointment, Burgess will finish out the remaining year of the term vacated by George Ballenstedt, who decided to step down from the board of supervisors after having served since April 2014.

In an earlier statement, Ballenstedt said there were various factors that contributed to his decision to step down, including time with family, increasing responsibilities with the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, new goals and interests, and a potential move into central Pennsylvania.

In an earlier interview, Ballenstedt summarized his time on the board by saying, “It’s been awesome.”

“I spent my 10 years in business in Waverly there and now that I’m not working so hard on my own private business I thought I’d give back a little of my time,” said Burgess, the former owner of the Railhouse, on why he chose to join the board.

Burgess said his first meeting with the board came with few surprises since he has attended many others over the years, and that it felt good to be able to give back to his community in this way.

