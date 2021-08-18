Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.