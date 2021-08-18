HARRISBURG — Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, who was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison last month, has been officially disbarred by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
The former district attorney voluntarily resigned his license to practice law, according to information released by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a Feb. 3 press conference that a grand jury heard from “numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
According to the findings of facts from the grand jury, during his time in private practice Salsman “used his knowledge of (his clients) vulnerabilities to overcome their lack of consent and sexually assault them. In one case, Salsman assaulted a woman who he knew had been the victim of a prior violent rape. In another case, Salsman assaulted a woman who faced incarceration if Salsman did not help her.”
“Many of his clients struggled with addiction, some even had a history themselves of being sexually assaulted. These are the people that Salsman targeted for his own sick gratification,” Shapiro said.
Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice in May.
Luzerne County Judge Joseph Augello sentenced Salsman in July to 9 months to 24 months on the witness intimidation charge and 9 months to 36 months for promoting prostitution. He was also given 48 months special probation for those charges and another 24 months of probation for obstruction of justice.
Augello also announced that Salsman would be eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive, which enables eligible, non-violent offenders to reduce their minimum sentences if they complete recommended programs and maintain a positive prison adjustment, or in other words, they practice good conduct and remain misconduct free during their incarceration. The reduction provided is a percentage off their minimum sentence that is based upon the sentence length.
The disbarment is retroactive to March 25, which is the date that Salsman had his law license temporarily suspended.
According to the Pennsylvania Rules of Disciplinary Enforcement, Salsman would have to wait at least five years from the date of his disbarment before he could apply to reinstate his license. Any final decision would be made by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court.
According to court documents, Salsman requested that his disbarment be retroactive to the date of his temporary suspension, which the Office of Disciplinary Counsel had opposed.
