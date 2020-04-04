ATHENS — The Athens Borough Fire Department is partnering with Child Hunger Outreach Partners to host a pop up food pantry on Monday.
The pantry will be open at the fire hall on South River Street in Athens from 1 p.m. until the food is gone.
This is a drive-thru food pantry. People should not get out of their vehicles.
