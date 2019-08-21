SAYRE — While few in the Valley are probably looking forward to the conclusion of another summer, Sayre Borough is looking to make sure it does not go out without one more big celebration.
Kicking off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park, the sixth annual End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks will look to draw families from all over the Valley and surrounding regions for one last bit of summer fun.
According to borough manager Dave Jarrett, this year’s event will feature nearly everything that the previous installments brought to the park, including lots of food, music and family-friendly fun.
“The Sayre Marching Band will kick things off at 3:30 p.m., and at 4:30 p.m., the Beatles-inspired band Dr. Robert will take the Foster Law Office Concert Stage for their performance,” Jarrett said. “At 6 p.m., the duo Smith and Baker will perform, and then at 7 p.m., the Memphis Mafia will play classic rock.”
The celebration, which last year drew thousands, will also include the return of some of the community’s favorite attractions and activities, including numerous local businesses, zoomobile, bounce-houses and, of course, a colorful fireworks display.
On an unfortunate note, Jarrett added that the tethered hot air balloon rides would not be returning to the festivities this year, as the owners of that business retired.
Nevertheless, the borough manager said the event is still growing, and this year’s celebration includes the addition of the Stop That Game Truck, a mobile entertainment center stocked with games for kids.
“We couldn’t do any of this without our sponsors, who continue to be very generous in helping us make sure this happens every year,” Jarrett said.
The event will also feature a “back to school” giveaway that includes 500 drawstring bags of school supplies being given away, and another giveaway that includes 50 backpacks.
Additionally, a dunk tank will be set up to raise money for the Sayre Marching Band. The newly-completed Diahoga Trail will also be available for walkers prior to the fireworks.
“There’s just so much going on,” Jarrett said. “There’s truly something for everyone — whether it’s games for the kids or someone being able to hear a song that reminds them of some good memory.”
Admission to event will be $5 per car and $2 per walk-in, with much of the proceeds going to help local organizations.
“Eighty percent of the car donations go towards our local fire and EMS departments,” he said. “Over the past five years, we’ve raised $15,600 for local community organizations through this event.
“I think once you really dissect all the connections this event has with different organizations and the community, there’s really not another one like it in the area,” Jarrett continued. “It touches so many different people, whether it’s helping our local businesses or giving kids the opportunity to see an animal or experience something they might not have ever experienced before, and it all helps a number of good causes.”
Jarrett added that the event has continually morphed over the past six years as organizers keep adding more and the community keeps growing the celebration.
“It’s just about giving the community a fun, family-friendly celebration that also helps our local businesses and community,” he said.
Jarrett noted that the borough is also still looking for volunteers and accepting donations to help with the event. More information can be found by contacting the borough office at 570-888-7730 or 570-888-7739.
