SAYRE — As temperatures rise and spring emerges, Doug Ault, rec director for Sayre Area School District, looks forward to offering a variety of opportunities for local youth.
According to Ault, the purpose of the rec program is to “offer kids of the district and other areas— sometimes outside the district—opportunities, activities, [and] things that they can do to be part of the school community.”
Community is central to Ault, who sees the school’s rec program as a “community center” in the valley. He envisions an environment that brings a diverse group of people together and provides them with fun things to do.
“Rec has traditionally been thought of kinda like an elementary thing,” said Ault. “I want it to be thought of as like K through 12, even into adults.”
Ault went on to say that he believes the isolation caused by COVID-19 has had a negative effect on community spirit. He hopes to counteract that by providing safe ways for students to come together to discover and enjoy common interests.
“I don’t want rec to be thought of as just a sports avenue—although that’s part of it. We’ve talked about creative writing club, we’ve talked about fishing, we’ve talked about bowling, we’ve talked about a gaming club.”
The options are seemingly endless, and Ault has been working with school staff to find people willing to lead a group in a subject or activity they enjoy.
“I need to have people that are willing to help with this as well,” said Ault. “It can’t just be me.”
Looking forward to the summer rec program, Ault said he he “hope[s] to get some of the older kids involved with some of the younger kids,” as well as “get the adults to hopefully give back to the community and help the kids.”
Any parents interested in staying up-to-date with the programs offered by Sayre rec can do so by joining the Google Classroom linked on the SASD Facebook page. That page currently includes a flyer and waver for a girls’ basketball training session for grades 4 through 8, which is set to take place this Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic will be lead by Eileen Sparduti and her assistant coaches.
