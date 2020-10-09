WAVERLY — In Waverly’s Board of Education meeting on Thursday evening a couple of interesting tidbits came out.
The first involved a COVID case in the district.
Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said that the district received notice last Friday hat the district had a person with a positive COVID test.
“We activated out team first thing in the morning and activated our plan,”he said.
Praising the efforts of the Tioga County Health Department, he added that the students will return to their classroom on Tuesday.
Knolles said that Waverly is now a CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) district. The CEP, a USDA iniative, kicks in when 40 percent poverty rate in the region. Every student gets a $480 CEP card for buying groceries.
“That’s over a half-million dollars coming to families in the school district,” he said. His suggestion was that the cards be used to buy groceries or, if not needed, be gifted to a local food bank.
“You can’t send it back,” he said.
One item that came out of the meeting is a change in the procedure of locking in the senior class rank. Typically, the rank is locked in after the third of four marking periods — usually in April. Since the school will have six marking periods, the school will lock in class rank after the fourth period, which will be on March 19. A formal announcement will be made on April 1.
In other news:
- The Board approved Daniele Edwards (7-8), Katie LaFrance (freshmen); Lou Judson (sophomore); Becky Lantz and Tara Zwick (junior) and Kelly Goodwin and Stacy Coston (senior) as class advisors; approved four probationary support staff appointments, a coaching appointment, and two resignations.
- The board also gave their OK to the Purchasing and Expenditures Internal Audit for fiscal year 2019-2020; the 2019-2020 Purchasing and Expenditures Internal Audit Corrective Plan; and the 2019-2020 External Audit.
Treasurer Kathy Rote said that real property taxes for September were at $4.6 million with more coming in. About 83 percent is in which is where Rote said they usually were at the end of September.
The district also received PILOT payments from VulCraft; tuition payments; rental payments from BOCES; gifts and donations from the Stuff the Bus efforts; miscellaneous payments; Formula A; lottery aid of $2,000,334; and textbook aid.
Rote stated that the school lunch fund is in good shape, as is the school activity fund.
The next meeting of the Waverly Board of Education will be on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in the middle school learning commons.
