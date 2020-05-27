Four more people at Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the facility total to 22, and the county total to 69.

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County is now 134, up two from Monday, according to a press release.

The death toll related to the virus is now 21, with 19 of the deaths confirmed to have taken place at Elderwood.

Additionally, 102 individuals remain in mandatory quarantine.

The number of active cases in Chemung County remained at three on Tuesday, as 103 people have recovered from the coronavirus, and three have died from complications of it.

Over 373,000 people in New York have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 29,00 have died.

New York’s Southern Tier began a phased reopening last week.

In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County increased to 45 on Tuesday.

Three people in Bradford County have died due to coronavirus complications

Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 19.

Bradford County will enter the “green phase” of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday.

Pennsylvania reported 473 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the total nears 70,000.

