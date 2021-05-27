SAYRE — After decades of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program being utilized in the Sayre Area School District, a new program will be taking its place.
According to Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, the transition began earlier this year when the new program was presented to the school by Megan Taylor, the prevention specialist for the Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol Single County Authority.
“We’ll still have a program for drugs and alcohol for our student body,” said Daloisio. “It’ll just be a transition.”
The new program, Too Good for Drugs, was created by the Mendez Foundation and, according to Taylor, “is an evidence-based social emotional learning program.”
Just like DARE, Too Good for Drugs is run at no cost to the school and a local Bradford County prevention specialist will lead the program.
Taylor went on to say that the program’s name is a little misleading, since it teaches about more than just drug abuse.
“It starts always with foundational information,” said Taylor. “So goal setting, communications, healthy relationships.”
The Too Good for Drugs program has different curriculum for every grade, kindergarten to high school, with materials being updated every couple years.
Taylor said that six out of the seven Bradford County school districts are currently using Too Good for Drugs, and they all appreciate how hands-on the material is.
“It’s very interactive,” said Taylor. “It’s a lot of evidence-based games and scripts of plays, and things to get the kids really involved and interested in the material.”
In Sayre, Daloisio said the school did a trial run of the program in three grade levels this spring, with a plan to switch over entirely from DARE to Too Good for Drugs next year for seven grades, kindergarten through sixth.
Officer Steven Burlingame has been presenting the DARE program in Sayre for 22 years.
According to Burlingame, the DARE program is designed to create positive encounters and communication between students and police officers.
“I think that’s something you’re not going to get from this new program,” said Burlingame.
He said he was able to present it this year in Sayre schools, but he got a late start due to the pandemic.
“We got seven out of 10 classes done this year,” said Burlingame.
He is also the DARE officer for The Epiphany School, but he said he has not had any conversations with Epiphany about the program since the pandemic began.
Burlingame said that while he is sad to see the DARE program go, he understands and respects the decision. In the end, he said the students are the only important factor in the equation.
“As long as its a good program, that’s all I care about honestly,” said Burlingame. “I want these kids to get the information they need to make safe decisions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.