SAYRE — The Sayre Front Porch Project is gearing up for its second year of competition. Residents of Sayre and South Waverly boroughs are invited to “join the movement” by beautifying the front porch areas of their homes.
To enter the contest, email a few before and after photos of front porch revitalization to sayrefrontporchproject@gmail.com between April 22 and June 1.
Three winners, selected by a panel of judges, will each receive a prize basket containing certificates from local businesses, a professional photoshoot on their porch, a one year subscription to either This Old House or Veranda magazines, and a plaque to be displayed on their porch.
Deb Landy said she started the project last year as “a spin off of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative.” She went on to say how the project came at just the right time, offering a COVID-safe way to promote local beautification.
“It allowed for social distancing and all the (other) restrictions that COVID placed on us,” said Landy.
Apart from the revitalization aspect, Landy noticed that the movement brought about a shift in the spirit of local community.
“As we created this project, people started using their front porches,” said Landy. “It really just kinda brought back the beauty of having a functional front porch.”
The project is also designed to renew the appreciation and respect for the architecture of their homes.
“Sayre was built at a time when front porches were pretty standard on homes,” said Landy. “Our front porches, in many instances, they’ve become forgotten.”
Landy stated that in Sayre Borough alone she counted more than 800 open porches.
This year a small committee was formed to assist Landy with the project.
“A couple of people in the committee had entered the contest last year,” said Landy. “ And some other people that are just community minded (stepped up) and wanted to help.”
Jackie Bowen is one such committee member.
“I heard about the project from Deb last year, and I entered the contest,” said Bowen. “It was fun to add some extra touches to our usual spring porch spruce up, such as new paint and some extra plants.”
This year Bowen took on the responsibility of publicity for the project.
Landy wanted to stress the fact that neither her, nor anyone else on the committee, participate in the judging of the photos.
“As a committee we try to support the people who have entered and help them along,” said Landy.
She said the judges will be other members of the community, but they intend to keep their identities anonymous.
Anyone interested in learning more about the contest can visit the Sayre Front Porch Project’s Facebook page, or email questions to sayrefrontporchproject@gmail.com.
“We are excited about the increased momentum of it,” said Landy, “and we have some new places we’d like to take it in the future.”
