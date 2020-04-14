HARRISBURG — Recognizing that their states have one integrated regional economy, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Delaware Governor John Carney and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo announced on Monday the creation of a multi-state council to restore the economy and get people back to work.
The announcement builds on the states’ ongoing regional approach to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Wolf’s office.
The coordinating group — comprised of one health expert, one economic development expert and the respective Chief of Staff from each state — will work together to develop a fully integrated regional framework to gradually lift the states’ stay-at-home orders while minimizing the risk of increased spread of the virus.
“The council will create this framework using every tool available to accomplish the goal of easing social isolation without triggering renewed spread — including testing, contact tracing, treatment and social distancing — and will rely on the best available scientific, statistical, social and economic information to manage and evaluate those tools,” the press release said.
“Our highest priority remains protecting the health and safety of Pennsylvanians. While my administration continues to take critical steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I also recognize that we must look ahead and take a measured, careful approach to prepare for the future while ensuring that we don’t undo all of our efforts,” Wolf said.
Wolf was proud to team up with the other governors.
“Pennsylvania will work collaboratively with our partners both in state and in surrounding states to develop a comprehensive strategy that first focuses on health but also addresses the need to gradually restore our economy,” Wolf said.
Cuomo talked about the importance of working with neighboring states during this crisis.
“We have been collaborating closely with our neighboring states to combat this pandemic through a uniform approach to social distancing and density reduction and it has been working well. Now it is time to start opening the valve slowly and carefully while watching the infection rate meter so we don’t trigger a second wave of new infections,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo also warned that the coronavirus is not just going to go away all at once.
“This is not a light switch that we can just flick on and everything goes back to normal — we have to come up with a smart, consistent strategy to restart the systems we shut down and get people back to work, and to the extent possible we want to do that through a regional approach because we are a regional economy,” Cuomo said.
“New York is partnering with these four states to create a multi-state council that will come up with a framework based on science and data to gradually ease the stay at home restrictions and get our economy back up and running.”
