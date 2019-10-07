OWEGO — Owego Village Mayor Mike Baratta can be seen driving Uber/Lyft users around in his spare time, but this month, he is donating a portion of those financial proceeds to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
Each year, Oct. 10 is designated as Real Men Wear Pink Day, an initiative to drive both funds for and awareness of breast cancer.
“The goal is to turn the whole village pink in support of breast cancer,” said Baratta. “If you have pink, wear it and post pictures with the hash tag #RealMenWearPinkDay.”
“Breast cancer affects everyone — it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman,” Baratta said. “Since I’m in a position to make a difference within my community, I believe I have an obligation to do so.”
“I drive Uber/Lyft in my spare time,” he explained. “I like getting people home safe at the end of the night.”
“I will be out driving weekends in October, and I will donate a portion of those fares to this cause,” he said.
In 2019, more than 268,600 women are expected to be newly diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., and an estimated 41,760 women are expected to die from the disease.
It is the most common cancer diagnosis among women, excluding skin cancer, and is second only to lung cancer as as cause of cancer death in women.
More than 2,600 men in the US are expected to be diagnosed this year and an estimated 500 are expected to die from the disease.
Those interested in donating to the mayor’s fundraiser can do so via Facebook by searching for “Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser — The Mayor has gone PINK!”
Funds can also be securely contributed through the Real Men Wear Pink website. To find this particular fundraiser, search for “Mike Baratta,” and his campaign will pop up on screen.
