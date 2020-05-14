Community meal at St. James

St. James will be serving a Community Free Meal on Thursday, May 21 from 4:30 p.m. until gone. Serving will be take-out only and guests should arrive in the parking lot next to the church, entering from Chemung Street. Dinner will be a BBQ sandwich, baked beans, macaroni salad and cookies. All are welcome.

Free food pantry

The Sayre Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 4981 Wilawana Road, will be holding a free pop-up food pantry on Monday, May 18 from 1 p.m. until gone. Some of the items that will be available include fresh fruit, milks, eggs and cheese.

Valley Food Pantry

The Valley Food Pantry will be reopening on Monday, May 18.

The hours of operation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those in need of food are asked to bring ID and information on family size. The Pantry is located at the rear of the parking lot at 418 Waverly Street in Waverly.

The Valley Food Pantry is an agency of The Bridge of Penn-York Valley Churches and serves the residents of the Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts. For more information, call 607-565-8718 during the pantry’s hours of operation.

