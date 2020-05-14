Community meal at St. James
St. James will be serving a Community Free Meal on Thursday, May 21 from 4:30 p.m. until gone. Serving will be take-out only and guests should arrive in the parking lot next to the church, entering from Chemung Street. Dinner will be a BBQ sandwich, baked beans, macaroni salad and cookies. All are welcome.
Free food pantry
The Sayre Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 4981 Wilawana Road, will be holding a free pop-up food pantry on Monday, May 18 from 1 p.m. until gone. Some of the items that will be available include fresh fruit, milks, eggs and cheese.
Valley Food Pantry
The Valley Food Pantry will be reopening on Monday, May 18.
The hours of operation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Those in need of food are asked to bring ID and information on family size. The Pantry is located at the rear of the parking lot at 418 Waverly Street in Waverly.
The Valley Food Pantry is an agency of The Bridge of Penn-York Valley Churches and serves the residents of the Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts. For more information, call 607-565-8718 during the pantry’s hours of operation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.