WAVERLY – Waverly Central School District’s board of education held a special meeting Thursday night to review their tentative 2021-2022 budget, which will be voted on by the board this coming Wednesday, April 21.
Part of the budget includes funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, as well as funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Kathy Rote, business administrator for the school, explained that the CRRSA funds amount to $1,394,899 to be used by 2023, and the American Rescue Plan amounts to $4,599,111 to be used by September of 2024.
The questions that have yet to be answered are when and how these funds may be used.
“We don’t know if they are going to divide it out evenly over those years, (or) if we get to decide we need this much of it this year and this much of it next year,” said Rote.
Rote went on to say that guidance from the state is expected by the end of the month, but clarity will most likely come after the board has to vote on the budget.
A portion of the American Rescue Plan money is reserved to make up for learning loss, which for Waverly is figured at $1,611,012. Rote said it is unclear at this time if that learning loss grant amount is to be used over the next three years or in the 2021-2022 school year alone.
Expenses that the school has pulled from their general budget to possibly be paid for with stimulus funds include the salaries and benefits of the following positions: school social worker, speech language pathologist, social studies teacher, special education teacher, reading teachers, school psychologist, director of management services, and working maintenance supervisor.
Depending on what answers the school receives in regard to how and when these finds can be used, priorities will be made to fill the positions they need the most.
Some of the highest priorities for the school right now are “the social worker, speech language pathologist, social studies teacher, and school psych,” according to Superintendent Eric Knolles.
Knolles noted his appreciation of Rote and all the work she’s done on the school’s budget and stimulus funding.
“Kathy’s done a great job of staying on this,” said Knolles. “She’s got as good a handle on Albany as anybody.”
Knolles said he’s confident the budget will be voted through, both by the board and the village.
“This village does a great job supporting the school, the school I’d like to think does a great job supporting this community.”
