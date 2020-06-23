SPENCER — After two months of meeting remotely, the Spencer Town Board held a meeting Tuesday, June 9.
The board ratified several decisions that had been made at the remote meetings including paying bills, approving flower bed work, and hiring a new highway employee.
One of the first items of discussion was road and bridge work that is being completed or needs to be completed around Spencer. The town received permission from a property owner to use land for access in fixing the culvert on Hulbert Hollow Road.
Work on Tompkins Street and Railroad Avenue needs permission from the Department of Environmental Conservation in order to begin before July 15. After the 15th, work can begin without permission but Silverline Construction wants to begin work before that date. The board is hoping work can begin before the 15th with permission from the DEC.
Other bridges around Spencer were mentioned as also needing repair, but some repairs need to wait until others are finished and resources are available.
It was revealed that part of insurance for town employees — paid family leave — was opted out of for all employees at the beginning of the year. The town board did not approve this decision and is going to ask all town employees whether or not they want to choose this added cost and benefit individually.
The insurance company needs to know how many people are choosing this option. The board decided to pay the premiums from the first part of the year for all those who do wish to have paid family leave.
A moment of silence was taken for board member Bernard Smith who passed away on April 25. Board members commented on his extensive service to the community and how he will be missed.
The town board could nominate a candidate for or appoint someone to the empty position on the board. A consideration is to wait on appointing someone until three months before elections in order to avoid the appointee needing to run in elections two years in a row. Board members agreed that the matter needs consideration and tabled the topic for next month’s meeting.
Richard VanDerpoel from the tax review board spoke before the meeting ended in an executive session. Due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, Mr. VanDerpoel commented that the tax review board faced an inefficient and particularly long process of reviewing land owners’ claims and paperwork. He acknowledged that the lengthened process due to hearing people individually was unavoidable, but mentioned that clearer instructions and paperwork could be provided beforehand, enabling many inquiries and corrected paperwork to be taken care of ahead of time.
