Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Court of Common Pleas in Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Bradley Shepard, 22, of Monroeton, was resentenced to Probation Supervisor for a term of nine months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, & Harassment, a summary offense.
Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Shepard for the offenses occurring on May 22, 2018.
Michael L. Lyon Jr, 36, of Erin, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 12 months, fines of $750.00, restitution of $71.86, plus court costs for the offense of Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Lyon Jr for the offense occurring on January 12, 2020.
Zachariah Mark Blackwell, 21, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 38 days to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $25.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blackwell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Standing Stone Township on March 18, 2020.
Officers Michael Lamanna and Derek Campbell of the Towanda Borough Police Department and the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Blackwell for the offenses occurring on March 15, 2020, and January 20, 2020.
Emma J. Washington, 40, Wysox, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence,(General Impairment), (1/10), a misdemeanor.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Washington for the offense occurring on January 19, 2020.
Matthew Kapitula, 32, Dallas, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days (flat), followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $15000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense, Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kapitula following investigation of an incident that occurred in Armenia Township on December 12, 2019.
Dakota J. Wood, 26, Waverly, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wood for the offense on January 27, 2020.
Kristie Kern, 30, Granville Summit, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 48 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $3,687.69, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree. Kern’s sentences are consecutive to his other sentences.
Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Kern for the offense occurring on January 2, 2019.
Sabrina Teneyek, 44, Cambridge Springs, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 60 months, fines of $2000.00, restitution of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Teneyek for the offenses occurring on January 10, 2020.
Trooper John Kesheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Teneyek following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on November 26, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.