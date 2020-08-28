Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sentenced
Thad Wilcox, 37, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 72 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the second degree and Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Andrew Petro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilcox following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on August 5, 2019.
Justin Wheeler, 32, Alpine, New York, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month, 72 hours to 18 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1st-10), (drug related), and Possession of a Controlled Substance, also a misdemeanor.
Officer Jeremey Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wheeler for the offenses occurring on December 11, 2019.
David Jennings, 33, Wilmington, DE, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs for the offenses of Firearms not to be carried without a License, a misdemeanor of the first degree, an Unlawful Killing of Big Game, a summary of the first degree.
Deputy Michael Goodenow of the Pennsylvania Game Commission arrested Jennings following investigation of incidents that occurred in Stevens Township on November 1, 2019.
Adam Keely, 35, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Nate Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Keely for the offense occurring on September 16, 2020.
Orlando Rodriguez-Nieves, 30, of Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Loitering and Prowling, also a misdemeanor of the third degree and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Ryan Edsell and Officer Joshua Lake both of Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Rodriguez-Nieves for the offenses on March 21, 2020 and March 23, 2020.
Mary Bunce, 31, Waverly, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Richard Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bunce for the offense occurring on October 15, 2019.
Craig Fitzgerald, 39, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Steven Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of incidents that occurred in New Albany Borough on February 26, 2020.
Amanda Figard, 28, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Defiant Trespass, misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Figard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on June 27, 2020.
Dennis L. Smith, 27, Wellsville, N.Y., was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of four years, for the offenses of two counts Aggravated Assault by Prisoner, felonies of the third degree.
Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck and Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on March 14, 2020 and March 17, 2020.
Palani Hokoana, 45, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (2/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hokoana for the offense occurring on March 11, 2019.
Levi Sutton, 26, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for nine months to 24 months, plus court costs, restitution of $876.19, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested March 11, 2019.
Dalton T. Breese, 20, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 61 days to 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Nate Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Breese for the offense occurring on November 12, 2019.
Doyle Bonnell, 21, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 42 days to 84 days, plus court costs, for the offenses of Institutional Vandalism, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bonnell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on January 30, 2020.
Kristy Houseknecht, 31, Athens, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, restitution of $209.82, for two counts of Retail Theft, misdemeanors of the second degree.
Officer Daniel Thomas and Officer John Fedorchak both of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Houseknecht for offenses occurring on February 10, 2019, and March 23, 2019.
Gerald Greene, 27, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 84 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence , (3-10), a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Greene following investigation of an incident that that occurred in South Creek Township on January 27, 2020.
