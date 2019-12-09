Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently pleaded guilty and were sentenced in Bradford County Magisterial District Courts:
Bruce Alexander, 33, Gillett, New York, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Jonathan Wilcox to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to fines of $200.00, plus court costs. Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Alexander for the offense on Aug. 18, 2019, following investigation of a possession of an assault that occurred in Canton Borough.
Raymond Dick, 60, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and was sentenced to 19 days, plus court costs. Officer Bryan Bellows of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Dick for the offense on Oct. 25, 2019, following investigation of a disorderly conduct that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Jesse Kraus, 31, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Theft, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and was sentenced to a fine of $100.00, restitution in the amount of $11.53, plus court costs. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Kraus for the offense on Sept. 13, 2019, following investigation of theft that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Robert Uitz, 26, Towanda, entered pleas of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offenses of Disorderly Conduct, a summary offense and Public Drunkenness, also a summary offense, and was sentenced to one day, plus a fine of $50.00, plus court costs. Officer Bryan Bellows of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Uitz for the offense on Aug. 26, 2019, following investigation of a disorderly conduct that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Joseph Cogswell, 31, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of False Reports, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $200.00, plus court costs. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Cogswell for the offense on Aug. 18, 2019, following investigation of a false report that occurred in Athens Township.
Michael Walter, 56, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Fred Wheaton to the offense of Possession of a small amount of Marijuana, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs. Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Walter for the offense on Oct. 13, 2019, following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township.
Dillon Bolt, 29, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and the defendant did rehab, plus court costs. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bolt for the offense on Feb. 7, 2019, following investigation of a possession of drug paraphernalia that occurred in North Towanda Township.
