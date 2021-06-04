“Use your smile to change the world; don’t let the world change your smile.”
When searching for a way to start this tribute, this saying kept coming to mind. I wasn’t sure who said it — it turns out it’s a Chinese proverb — but after listening to stories of Brayden Murrelle over the past few weeks, it just seemed to fit.
Brayden, a 2019 Athens grad, passed away tragically on May 15 in an accident while serving in the Air Force in Arizona.
The first thing that most people mention when talking about Brayden was his smile and how it just seemed to make everything better — no matter what was going on in that moment.
“I mean the first thing that comes to mind with Brayden to me is just his smile,” said Athens football coach Jack Young. “You know, I don’t know if I ever saw him in a bad mood. As far as just being around others, he was just the kind of person that was always the spirit of wherever he was. He was always the upbeat, free spirit, good soul — he always had good vibes going on.”
Montana Davis, a Waverly grad who also serves in the Air Force, echoed that sentiment.
“One thing you can’t take away from him is his smile. He would smile so hard that his eyes would close. He was always happy and making other people happy,” Davis said.
Davis recalled first meeting Brayden at a party in Waverly where not everyone was thrilled to have an Athens kid in attendance.
“He (was) from a different school and (a friend of Brayden’s) brought him to a gathering of ours, and we weren’t too excited to have a kid from a different school come, but he had a huge smile on his face. He had a crazy contagious smile ... a smile that made everyone want to smile,” Davis said.
Young saw firsthand how Brayden’s smile and personality could change the world for the better.
“During his time (playing football at Athens) there were some times where we weren’t very good. We weren’t having a whole lot of success and he was the kind of guy that, especially come practice time or things like that, you could always count on him chatting everybody up and again just being that spirit, that soul of the group of people that he’s around. That’s what I remember with Brayden,” Young said.
Aric Westbrook played on those Athens football teams with Brayden and confirmed Coach Young’s story.
“He was our hype man. Definitely a leader, kept everyone in a good attitude,” Westbrook said.
It wasn’t just Brayden’s smile that made him special — it was his whole personality, his heart, his soul.
“I always tell people we worked hard, we played harder and most of the time we didn’t get caught. That was exactly what Brayden and I did. On the outside he’s just a goober, a total goofball and the appearance is he only wants to have fun, but in reality he just wants to love and wants to make other people happy, that was his goal in life,” said Airman First Class Caleb Nelson.
“He just wanted to make everyone happy and feel loved and special. On the outside, he’s a goober, party boy, fun, lets break some rules, but in reality he was a hardworking, loving person,” Nelson continued. “If I were to describe Brayden, he was the sweetest man in the entire world, purest heart for sure.”
According to his friends, part of having fun for Brayden was going out and finding adventure.
“He just loved the thrill. I remember he always talked about getting to the tallest building and looking out over the city. He climbed construction buildings, get to the top and take the coolest pictures,” said Westbrook, who called Brayden “the happiest kid I knew.”
Just like he was on the football field, when hanging out with friends Brayden made sure to hype everyone up no matter what they were doing, according to Davis.
“He’s definitely a hype man. He was crazy. He was adventerous. He was a patriot, for sure. He loved being outdoors, loved being with his friends. His friends to him were probably the most important part of his life,” Davis said.
Another part of Brayden’s incredible personality was his sense of style — which was unique and didn’t conform to anyone’s opinions.
“He was all West coast. He was not meant to be on the East coast, that’s probably my best description. He loved his shoes, his Jordans, his Nikes, anything high end basically ... his Anti Social Social Club,” said Westbrook. “He was him and no one could have changed that.”
While Brayden was all about going out to find the next adventure, he was also there for his friends — no matter what they needed, or how much it cost.
“I remember specifically, I lost my football cleats, couldn’t find them from the year before, and we just started preseason. I couldn’t get any cleats, my parents wouldn’t let me, and he went up and bought a pair of cleats for me and gave them to me. He always reminded people that he was proud of them,” Westbrook recalled.
That type of friendship and loyalty displayed in that moment extended to everyone in Brayden’s life, according to Westbrook.
“I just think the biggest thing is his support that he gave everyone. He was behind everyone in everything that they did,” Westbrook said.
Brayden joined the Air Force in 2019 and following graduation from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, working in the Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Section, as a Crew Chief on the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Just recently he was awarded the Below the Zone award, which is a competitive early promotion opportunity that is restricted to exceptional Airmen who stand out from their peers and perform duties at a level above their current rank. He was promoted to Senior Airman posthumously.
Brayden was also awarded the 310 FS Atta-Hat in December of 2020 in recognition of outstanding performance by Maj. McCoy, who wrote “Excellent hustle on a late step to a spare. Helped me still make it to the fight.”
Brayden’s father, Gary Murrelle, got to speak to Maj. McCoy who said he “doesn’t hand them out very often, so he must have impressed me.”
Nelson saw firsthand how dedicated Brayden was to his job and his country.
“He was sharp. He put the work in and he always wanted to be working. He had a fantastic work ethic, did what he had to do even if he didn’t like it. He just did the work and was always spectacular every time,” Nelson said.
Coach Young recalled a conversation he had with Brayden about joining the military.
“I can remember having a discussion with him about going in the military and just thinking like ‘I know the military is not for everybody,’ but then when he went there it seemed to be his thing and I think he was on the right track with what he was doing,” Young said. “Everything I heard about him and the success that he was having ... He was just the kind of kid that I think he was going to be successful and always have a smile on his face.”
While he was working hard and serving his country proudly, his friends say his time in the Air Force was going to be just the first stop on his road to greatness.
“We talked a lot about being in the Air Force. He said that the military was just a stepping stone of what he really wanted to do ... He wanted to change the world, the military was just a stepping stone for him,” Davis said.
“He was in the Air Force to basically set himself up for success,” added Westbrook. “He wanted to start his own clothing brand — that was his absolute dream. He wanted to design clothes and make a name for himself.”
Westbrook said some of Brayden’s designs will be printed out in Arizona in the near future.
Brayden was dedicated, focused and determined to be successful, but above all of that, he was about family.
“He made sure everyone was loved. He made my family feel like his own. My family took him in as they were his own. (He was) very welcoming,” said Westbrook.
Nelson understands the importance of family and was honored to speak at the funeral in front of Brayden’s family, including his parents Gary Murrelle and Renee and Ken Haggerty and siblings Andrea, Allexa, Zachary, Kuyler and Joshua.
“This is the first time I’ve ever lost someone close to me and it was by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but being able to honor my best friend and his family to that degree, I will forever be thankful for it,” Nelson said. “It’s such an honor to be able to do that for him and his family and friends. To see all the loved ones that he’s touched, I mean it was packed and it meant so much to me and I’ll never, ever forget being able to do that for his family. Now I have two families, they adopted me.”
How to honor Brayden
According to his obituary, Brayden loved cuddling with his dogs when he was home. He wanted nothing more than to have his own dog when he returned from South Korea, where he was to be stationed this fall.
“All he talked about was coming home to see his dogs, and just loving them and seeing how happy they were when he got home,” Westbrook said.
Donations can be made in Brayden’s honor to continuingthemission.org where assistance dogs are provided to veterans.
