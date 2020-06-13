WELLSBORO – C&N recently announced the promotion of Stacey Sickler to Senior Vice President, Director of Residential Mortgage Lending as a result of her proven leadership abilities and dedication to the company and its customers, according to a press release.
“Stacey’s market expertise, local and industry connections, sales acumen and ability to build strong, key relationships have helped C&N secure our position as the leading mortgage lender in our region,” said Brad Scovill, C&N President & CEO. “We’re thrilled to recognize her achievements and her commitment to our company’s vision, mission and values.”
Sickler has been in Mortgage Lending for over 22 years, including 19 with C&N. She is responsible for managing the residential lending department from loan origination through initial processing, underwriting, funding and shipping of mortgage loans. Stacey oversees a team of 10 Mortgage Loan Originators and 12 C&N team members in Loan Operations to deliver a superior client experience. She splits time between the Sayre office, located at 1827 Elmira Street, and the Wellsboro office. She holds her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Finance from Susquehanna University and is a graduate of the Advanced School of Banking at Bucknell University. She is also a graduate of the NY Penn Leadership Program. Active in her community, Stacey was previously the Treasurer of the Spalding Memorial Library and is currently a member of the Choices Program and her children’s school PTG.
Stacey and her husband, David, have two children and live in the Athens area.
“As C&N adds strength to its leadership talent, the company has continued to make significant investments in their infrastructure to support further growth and success, including enhanced banking technologies and professional development efforts for employees. With the addition of these resources, combined with the expertise of the entire leadership team, C&N is poised to connect its best-in-class technology and personal, localized service to create value for its customers and communities for many years to come,” the press release said.
“Stacey has worked hard over the past several years to enhance our mortgage lending capabilities and to provide unprecedented value and service to our clients,” said Hal Hoose, C&N Executive Vice President, Director of Lending. “Her close connection to our clients, deep ties to the local community and realtor network and her knowledge of the banking and mortgage industries will play a critical role in the future success of C&N by creating positive outcomes for our community and our clients,” he said.
“We are proud of Ms. Sickler and appreciate her dedication to our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships. Congratulations to Stacey and her bright future at C&N,” the press release said.
