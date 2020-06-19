WAVERLY — The Valley Kiwanis presented checks to three local food pantries on Thursday after raising money during its annual radio auction.
Feed My Sheep, Chow for Children and Valley Food Bank each received $3,000 donations.
The auction raised over $5,000 dollars, and the remaining money came from existing Kiwanis funds.
“The goal behind the auction was to provide money for food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, because the food banks seem to be getting hit,” Kiwanis member Janet Hayman said.
Hayman emphasized the importance of keeping the money local, rather than giving it to a large organization, saying the main goal of Kiwanis is to help children in the Valley.
All three food banks saw a drastic increase in people needing assistance, as the coronavirus pandemic left many parents out of work and children out of school. Hayman said the local food pantries went from serving around 40 families to over 125.
“These (food banks) have grown remarkably in what they have done for the Valley. I know different ones have been especially stressed with COVID and people out of work,” Hayman said. “There is more need.”
“With kids that are out of school right now — not getting their free breakfast and free lunch — we’re making sure that the food is available in the Valley,” Kiwanis President Brian Peet added.
