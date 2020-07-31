SAYRE — Concerns about the use of Howard Elmer Park were the main talking point of the Sayre Borough Council meeting on Wednesday.
There were five requests to use the park on the agenda.
The park belongs to the people of Sayre, which prompted concern from Mayor Henry Farley about residents’ ability to access the park during an event.
“I don’t want people to feel like they can’t use the park,” he said.
Though there has been no record of it yet, the council addressed the possibility of the event hosts asking people to leave.
Farley suggested only granting permission only at Riverfront Park, as there is more space and available parking at that location.
The council decided to amend the application to use the park to note that it is not exclusive, and the public can still use it as they please.
One of the requests to use the park was for a rally in support of Black Lives Matter on August 13th or 20th.
A similar rally was held there in June, but people had to remain on the park’s perimeter and keep moving, because they did not have permission to use it.
Several members of the council voiced concerns about threats of violence, though it is unknown if any have been made for the proposed event.
There were no threats toward the rally held at Howard Elmer Park in June.
However, another rally that had previously been planned — but was later postponed as a site could not be secured — received multiple threats.
Other gatherings throughout the Valley, including one near the Wal-Mart in Athens Township, have all remained peaceful.
The request for the August rally was tabled until more information could be gathered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.