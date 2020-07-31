After reporting its first COVID-19 related death in nearly two months on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Tioga County increased to 194 on Thursday, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Eighteen of the cases are currently active, according to the press release.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is now 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 151. Elderwood has recorded 49 recoveries, and is now free of the virus.
Additionally, 148 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of cases in Chemung County remained at 134 on Wednesday.
Seven cases are currently active, and three people in Chemung County have died due complications of COVID-19.
The number of recoveries remained at 124.
Over 419,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County remained at 80 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 73 are confirmed to be positive.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where the 28 cases are the most in the county.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 111,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,100 have died due to complications of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.