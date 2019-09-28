Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently pleaded guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Newell Turkow, 29, Binghamton, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Turkow will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Turkow for the offense on Dec. 17, 2016.
Barbara Douglas, 45, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Douglas will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Douglas following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 12, 2019.
Maynard Brown, 59, Columbia Cross Roads, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Brown will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Aug. 20, 2019.
Zachary Calello, 20, Freeland, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Calello will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Calello following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Nov. 14, 2018.
Rainy Ball, 38, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Ball will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Ball for the offenses on July 16, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sharon Barnes, 67, Troy, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Barnes will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision requires defendant to abstain from drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Barnes must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes for an offense on May 14, 2019, in West Burlington Township.
Edward Colegrove, 50, LeRaysville, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Colegrove will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Colegrove must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Colegrove for an offense on April 19, 2019 in Wyalusing Township.
Cindy Lerche, 61, Waverly, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Lerche will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Lerche must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and will lose Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lerche for an offense on May 5, 2019, for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged:
Joseph Naugle, 34, Troy, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Theft by Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the third degree. Naugle will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Naugle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on April 6, 2019.
