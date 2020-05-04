OWEGO — Four more deaths related to the COVID-19 virus were reported in Tioga County over the weekend, which puts the death toll in the county at 14.
The county is now up to 103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Tioga County has seen 32 individuals recover from the virus. There are currently 74 people in mandatory quarantine and one in precautionary quarantine.
In Chemung County, there have been 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the virus.
There are currently four people hospitalized due to the virus and 57 individuals have recovered so far in the county.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health shows Bradford County with 35 confirmed cases of the virus.
There has been two deaths related to COVID-19 in the county, which has seen 708 tests come back as negative.
The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there were 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 49,267. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The department reported 26 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,444 in Pennsylvania.
