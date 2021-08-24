SAYRE – Activity abounds in Sayre Borough this week, as the end of summer break makes for a long list of local events.
Sayre area students have their first day back to school today, and in a press release the borough asked that local motorists “use caution on the streets around the high school campus and elementary campus as well as the Epiphany School campus on Stevenson Street.”
The William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series will wrap up with three shows in a span of four days: The Stoutmen on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Kirby Band on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the Fire Within Jazz Band on Friday, Aug. 27; as always, concerts will start at 6 p.m. in Howard Elmer Park.
Lastly, Saturday, Aug. 28 will feature the 8th Annual End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display in Riverfront Park, presented by Gannon Associates. The festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. and feature local food vendors and live music. Back to school supplies will also be available at the event.
Order of entertainment includes a kid’s concert, featuring Doc Possum, at 4 p.m., a performance by Elmira’s Brotherz Unknown at 5 p.m., and Doc Possum and the Memphis Mafia at 7 p.m.
The winner of the borough’s fire truck raffle benefitting the Sayre Historical Society and Sayre Public Library will be announced at 8 p.m. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the raffle can find more information on the Sayre Borough Facebook page.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m., with musical accompaniment, presented by Landy and Kilmer Insurance, on the radio at 95.3FM and online at www.953thebridge.com.
Cost of admission to the event will be either per-car or per-person for people walking into the park. According to the press release, “Paid parking will be available along South Thomas Avenue between East Hayden Street and the Borough Line, in Riverfront Park, South Lehigh Avenue between Hayden Street and the Borough Line, and in the parking lot behind the Enterprise Center.” The release went on to say that “Hayden Street, Chemung Street, Reilly Street, Lincoln Street, and Madison Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Desmond Street and South Lehigh Avenue beginning at 3:30 p.m.”
Free parking will be available in the borough’s municipal parking lots located on South Lehigh Avenue and North Lehigh Avenue.
The release ended by asking locals to “use caution near the ongoing re-construction of Mohawk Street and North Keystone Avenue in conjunction with the PA 199 project.”
