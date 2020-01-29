OWEGO — Tioga Opportunities Inc., is offering another option for local residents in need of purchasing a new home appliance.
Traditional “rent-to-own” entities charge extremely high interest rates often resulting in the buyer paying four times the cost of the actual appliance over an extended period of time.
The Home Appliance Loan Program will offer low-interest loans to low-moderate income individuals and families in need of a major appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers and dryers, and air conditioners. Participants will need to be employed and provide evidence of income and have a demonstrated ability to make on-time payments which will be reported to the three major credit bureaus.
Tioga Opportunities Inc. will purchase new appliances from a local vendor who will deliver and install the appliance in the customer’s home.
“TOI strives to empower individuals and families with the skills and tools necessary to achieve financial stability and independence. The HAL program is but one way to gain an asset and build credit,” a press release said.
For more information on the HAL Program, contact TOI at (607) 687-4222, ext. 353.
