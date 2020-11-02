The Morning Times reached out to the major candidates in each of the state and federal elections that will affect our readers heading into Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Republican State Sen. Gene Yaw will face Democrat Jackie Baker in the race for Pennsylvania State Senate District 23 on Tuesday.
Below are the complete answers that Yaw gave to the questions sent out by the Morning Times:
What are your top priorities if you are re-elected?
The predominant recurring issue, which I hear across the five-county region I represent, is the lack of access to broadband. This affects retail business, farmers, healthcare and now most especially our schools. The importance of broadband has been heightened by the shutdowns and isolations imposed by COVID-19.
Through the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, we have been analyzing shortcomings in the federal government’s information collection and bringing this issue to light. I have supported bills in the state legislature to boost the availability of broadband by reducing regulatory burdens on telecommunications companies and utilizing existing infrastructure to further deploy high-speed internet. Further, I have supported legislation that would establish a grant program to extend deployment of broadband services in under-served areas.
Second, while following CDC guidelines, we need to get our state open again. It has been shown that closures were based on a subjective cursory review. Restaurants need to be opened because they cannot succeed based on 50% occupancy. Schools and school activities need to continue based on the judgement of the school administrators and school boards who know their own territory the best.
Third, and certainly not last, is the need to strengthen our agriculture sector. Farming is sewn into the fabric of our region and remains a huge economic driver for the Commonwealth. We need to reduce tax burdens, mitigate and respond when environmental challenges arise and ensure that our farmers can compete globally. An investment in this industry is an investment in the future of our state and region.
When it comes to COVID-19, how do you balance the public’s health and safety AND the health of businesses in our communities?
My constituents recognize the importance of CDC guidelines. They are willing to comply with restrictions on work and life in general, but these restrictions must be logical. If re-elected, I would work to allow businesses that are able to operate safely under CDC guidelines to re-open as long as they comply with mitigation strategies. Further, we would give county governments the option to develop and implement their own plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 if they so choose.
There are a lot of Veterans in this district, what would you do to make sure those Veterans get the healthcare and social services they need?
Like many of our veterans, I learned the value of service at an early age in the U.S. Army. The past several years have seen some of the most productive in recent times with approval of numerous laws to honor and serve veterans and their families. Chief among these was a law creating a Veterans Trust Fund, which makes it easier to connect veterans to the services they have earned.
Additionally, as Pennsylvania continues to cope with the impact of COVID-19, the state Senate has been working to promote telemedicine as a way to overcome barriers to quality patient care created by distance and reduce the costs of those services. Delivering health care services via advanced technologies, such as Skype and FaceTime, would be a huge benefit for our veterans who live in rural areas. It enables physicians to treat patients and increase the opportunities for access to care when there aren’t enough providers available.
In addition, I was proud to support legislation extending pharmaceutical cost saving measures to veterans who reside in assisted living residences and personal care homes. This session, I also supported legislation that would increase the monthly pension amounts for the Blind Veterans Pension Program and the Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program.
When it comes to expanding reliable internet access in this district, what would you do to make sure that gets done sooner rather than later?
As I said previously, the lack of reliable, high-speed internet services in un-served and under-served communities is a huge problem, as we need to close this digital divide. I am working with my colleagues in the legislature, as well as my fellow Board of Directors for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
We need to look at several policy considerations including changing Pennsylvania’s current definition of “broadband,” which is defined as 1.544Mbps download and 128 kilobits per second upload speed, to meet or exceed federal definitions for broadband; identify measures that would increase demand through the creation of incentives, grant programs, and baseline service mandates that create optimal pricing structures; and allowing other viable entities, such as community-based networks, municipalities, and cooperatives, to deploy broadband across rural Pennsylvania.
Do you have a final message for voters before Tuesday’s election?
I respectfully ask for your vote on November 3rd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.