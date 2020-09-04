TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga Central School Board discussed preparations for returning to school at its meeting on Tuesday evening.
Tuesday was the last time the board will meet before the district’s first day of school on September 11.
Students will attend school four days each week, and learn remotely on Wednesdays.
The district also provided a full-time remote learning option. At the end of five weeks, students can switch to in-person learning if they want.
Administrators say the buildings are ready to go, and the final preparations are focused on getting teachers and students ready for the upcoming school year.
“We are ready to open school safely for our staff and students,” Elementary School Principal Michelle Bombard said.
Elementary teachers will officially return to school next week for training on health and safety and virtual classrooms.
Kindergarten students will be able to attend an open house via appointment next Thursday.
Teachers for grades one through four will create introductory videos to send to students.
“Students can see their faces, see what the classrooms look like, hear a little bit about what the first day of school will be like and what it will be like for the rest of the year,” Bombard said.
Elementary school students participating in full-time remote learning will also be able to meet with teachers next Thursday.
At the middle school, fifth graders will have individual orientations in 15 to 20 minute time slots.
Middle School Principal Will Cook said the main focus of these sessions will be bringing students up to speed on the technology.
“They’re going to (get) a crash course on how to navigate that and have their Chromebooks set up and ready,” Cook said.
A modified open house will be held for the remaining grades at the middle school, where students will receive their schedules and see their classrooms. Students will be broken into three groups.
Freshman will also have an orientation at the high school next Wednesday. It will be held in two different sections.
“They’ll get their schedule, go through a brief COVID expectation during that time, and they’ll be able to walk to their locker and follow the flow of the building to their classrooms,” High School Principal Josh Roe said.
The high school will be implementing one-way hallways in order to cut down crowd sizes. Students will be provided with maps to assist them.
Roe noted that social distancing in the building will not create many issues.
Clear barriers have been set up in the cafeteria so students will be able to remove their masks while they eat.
Additionally, social distancing will also be feasible in classrooms.
“We have class sizes where we need them,” he said.
