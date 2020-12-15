SAYRE — “You have to talk about it because it’s reality.”
The IT that Sayre High School health teacher Doug Ault is talking about is mental health.
While the COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc across the country, including being linked to over 300,000 deaths, one side affect has been an increase in mental health issues — including among middle and high school students.
The Sayre Area School District decided to work with the Bradford County ARCC to bring SOS or Signs of Suicide to the high school in order to start an important conversation.
“It will educate them on the risk factors and warning signs of depression and suicide and how to act, acknowledge, care and tell if they’re concerned about a peer and the basics of school-based suicide prevention,” Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick told the Sayre School Board last Monday.
“We’ve seen an uptick in students’ mental health (issues) and anxiety, so we really felt this was an important program to bring, so I thank Mr. (Doug) Ault and (SHS guidance counselor) Mrs. (Stacy) Richmond. They brought it to me and I said go for it,” Handrick added.
Ault said that school districts should pay attention to students’ mental health every year, but during the pandemic it has become even more important.
“In any year, mental health is hugely important for our students. This year, with the isolation and everything that’s going on we just have to make sure we are taking care of our kids,” Ault said. “For me, I’ve learned over the 20 years in education that mental health to these kids is so, so important — and breaking down barriers and the stigma is important.”
The program was at the high school two days last week to speak with 9th through 12th graders, and will return in the coming weeks to speak with 7th and 8th graders, according to Handrick.
“The one thing we really wanted kids to know is the signs of someone asking for help, whether it be themselves or a peer. (The program) really encouraged them to act. It also gave them a chance to identify if they needed to talk to a guidance counselor immediately about themselves or somebody else,” Handrick said.
Ault understands that talking about suicide is something most people want to avoid, but he said it’s important for kids to understand that talking about mental health is nothing to be ashamed of.
“We’ve heard for years, probably when you and I were in school, they said ‘don’t talk about it, don’t talk about it.’ I’ve learned over my years that it’s something you have to talk about. Maybe the parents don’t want to talk about it. Maybe they trust me to talk about it and have good conversations. You have to talk about it because it’s reality,” Ault said.
The Sayre health teacher believes it’s important to talk about the issue because it’s something that happens across the country — both in big cities and small towns.
“It’s here. It’s everywhere. Everybody has problems with anxiety and depression. Everybody struggles and kids have to understand that it’s a normal thing,” Ault said. “It’s not what the media maybe presents in something that’s completely off like the Halloween movies with Michael Myers (where he has) escaped from the psych ward. Some kids, when we say mental illness, that’s what they think about. No, we are talking about everyday life, stress and depression. It’s hugely important.”
Handrick was thankful that a program like SOS was available to the students in Sayre.
“With the amount of anxiety we are seeing in kids with just the uncertain times, things constantly changing, the pressure and a very serious pandemic kind of paralyzing everybody, the kids are struggling,” Handrick said. “In a rural area like we have, it’s really tough to get mental health services for kids, so we really thought it was important to make sure our kids are taking care of their mental health as well as their physical health.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.