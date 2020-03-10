HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus Monday urged the passage of a “For the People” legislative package in order to “return political power to the people.”
The bills aim to improve voting access, reduce the power of corporate special interest groups and boost focus constituents’ interests.
“Nothing breaks down the people’s trust in their government and their elected officials like seeing deep-pocked donors get what they want, while regular working families are left with nothing but the bill to pay,” said House Democrat Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny. “It’s time Pennsylvania took a leading role when it comes to honest elections, getting more people to the polls and making sure your voice counts more than special interest dollars.”
Nine bills have been introduced within the legislative package.
HB306 and HB1556 would automatically register people to vote when they interact with the state Department of Transportation, Human Services or Military and Veterans Affairs — much like the state of New York.
Officials said same-day voter registration would facilitate the right to vote through the passage of HB101.
Sixteen- and 17-year-olds would be eligible to pre-register to vote with the passage of HB704, which would allow history and social studies teachers to coordinate with an annual voter registration event for high school students.
Legislators also look to enact early voting. HB1558 would allow voting each day for the 30 days preceding election day.
Additionally, another bill — HB401 — would establish an independent congressional redistricting commission comprised of individuals from both major parties, as well as independents.
Corporate contributions would be limited by the passage of HB 795. In particular, the legislation would require companies writing campaign checks to ask their shareholders to name who they think should receive any donation over $10,000. It would also set limits on campaign contributions.
A protocol for taxpayer-funded campaign donations would be formed with the passage of HB 1953, providing a 600 percent public match for donations up to $200 to qualified candidates.
Lastly, HB2263 would place a lifetime ban on elected officials becoming lobbyists after their time in office. For public employees, it would expand that waiting period from one to two years after employment.
“It’s important to remember that the assault on democracy didn’t start with (President Donald) Trump — it started in the states,” said Daniel Squadron, co-founder and executive director of Future Now. “By expanding access to voting, reducing the power of corporate money in elections and strengthening ethics and oversight, the For the People Act will ensure that state governments are more accountable, responsive and focused on the broad public interest — not narrow special interests.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.