Officials at the Athens and Sayre school districts are preparing for any scenario when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are no current plans to close down the schools.
The Sayre Area School District announced on Facebook Thursday that the school district would be closed on Monday and that “teachers and staff will report to prepare for a potential closing in the future.”
However, when reached by phone Thursday night, Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said there were no current plans to close the district for any length of time beyond Monday due to the coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.
“There is a plan in place for Monday, but there is no plan for closing (after that),” she said. “We want to be prepared in case that there is a closing. The governor today announced that he was closing the schools in the Montgomery County area, so in the event that that happened here in Bradford County, we want to be prepared to provide our students with items and such that they can work with at home for a period of time until they return.”
Gov. Tom Wolf closed all Montgomery County schools, gyms, community centers and entertainment venues for 14 days in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Montgomery County has the most presumptive positive cases in the state with 13, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said there were no current plans to close schools in the district, but they were forced to postpone the National Honor Society induction scheduled for Thursday night. The decision was made after Wolf’s office put out a directive to not hold any gatherings with more than 250 people.
“(Wolf) expressed that throughout the rest of the state, we should wash our hands, limit our events greater than 250 people and we should avoid going into public areas like gyms and movie theaters and other things such as that. As a result of that, we postponed our National Honor Society induction,” Stage said. “(Wolf) has said there is no reason to close schools as of yet, outside of Montgomery County. We are doing what the governor is asking us to do at this point.”
Stage said he has met with his staff to be ready for any possible outcome.
“I did meet with our (administration crisis) team today. We have developed both short-term and long-term plans for a multitude of scenarios,” he said.
Stage said closing the school district for an extended period of time would potentially force officials to push the school year later into the summer — unless the state allows schools to use online classes.
Currently, the rule for online classes — or flexible instruction days — is that schools can only do that for five days.
“I’m hoping that (Friday’s) web conference with the Secretary of Education relaxes that (rule), allows that to happen and therefore gives school districts the ability to do whatever they need to do and provide some instruction, which would mitigate the lengthening of the school year for this,” Stage said.
Daloisio said the staff at Sayre will be going over all possibilities on Monday.
“We are going to come together as a team. I’m going to share information that I’ve acquired over the weekend and then provide them with direction so that they can prepare in the event of something in the future,” Daloisio said.
One question that is looming out there is the possibility of canceling the high school spring sports season, especially after the PIAA pushed back the basketball and swimming championships, and the NCAA canceled the March Madness basketball tournaments and wrestling championships — as well as all spring sports championship tournaments.
Stage said Thursday that there are currently no plans to push back or cancel the spring sports season.
“At this time, there is no expectation of canceling spring sports,” Stage said. “We would heed the direction of PIAA and District IV if they so desire to cancel spring sports or delay them. At this point in time, we are going to continue with practices and any events that are less than 250 people.”
