TOWANDA — The Municipal Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 18 and residents interested in running for those offices are now able to pick up their petitions.
Nominating petitions may be circulated and filed between February 16 and March 9, according to the Bradford County Election Bureau.
Ten signatures are required for those interested in running for municipal government, school board, constable, and judge of elections, while five are required for inspector of elections, according to election officials. They noted that those running for school boards can file petitions to be included in both the Republican and Democrat sides of the primary at the same time.
Those running for constable will have to pay a filing fee of $10.
They can be picked up at the elections office, located at 6 Court Street Suite 2 in Towanda.
For further information, please contact the Bradford County Election Bureau at 570-265-1717 or smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
