Grand Jury: Bradford County District Attorney assaulted five women

TOWANDA — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday afternoon that Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman is facing 10 felony charges, including three for sexual assaulting former female clients from his time as a private attorney.
Shapiro said that a grand jury heard from “numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
Salsman faces two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
According to the findings of facts from the grand jury, Salsman “used his knowledge of (his clients) vulnerabilities to overcome their lack of consent and sexually assault them. In one case, Salsman assaulted a woman who he knew had been the victim of a prior violent rape. In another case, Salsman assaulted a woman who faced incarceration if Salsman did not help her.”
“Many of his clients struggled with addiction, some even had a history themselves of being sexually assaulted. These are the people that Salsman targeted for his own sick gratification,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro stressed that the five victims in this case came forward on their own and provided independent accounts of Salsman’s crimes.
“Five women, independent of one another, experienced the same pattern of advances, coercion, and assault at the hands of Mr. Salsman when he was a defense attorney. They had to rely on Salsman to be their advocate, to represent them at a time they felt powerless, and instead they were preyed upon,” said Shapiro.
“It’s critical to know that while these women shared similar stories of abuse, that’s actually where their commonalities ended. Most didn’t know one another and had no communication with the other victims,” Shapiro said later on in his press conference at the Bradford County Courthouse.
Victim 1
In 2017, Salsman was retained to represent Victim 1 on charges of harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the grand jury finding, he did not bill the victim for the total services rendered. Instead, Salsman requested that she provide nude photographs or videos depicting sexual acts between the victim and her girlfriend.
“On numerous occasions, Salsman grabbed the breast and buttocks of (Victim 1) without her consent while she was present in his law office. On one occassion, he led her to his desk and directed her to disrobe,” the grand jury document states.
Salsman would then allegedly perform multiple sexual acts without Victim 1’s consent.
After the alleged incident, Salsman told Victim 1 “to tell no one.”
“Victim 1 testified that she went home in tears and immediately showered. (Victim 1) stated ‘My girlfriend kept asking me what was so wrong and why I was quiet. I told her nothing, I was fine. I wouldn’t tell her. She knew something wasn’t right,” the grand jury document states.
Salsman was charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and intimidation of witnesses or victims in connection with Victim 1.
Victim 2
In December 2017, Salsman was court-appointed to represent Victim 2 in a child custody matter. In the course of his representation, he allegedly made suggestive comments and would touch her under the table during court proceedings.
“Salsman asked (Victim 2) to have sex with him but she refused. He told her to send videos of her having sex with someone since she refused to have sex with him,” the grand jury report says. “When (Victim 2) refused again, Salsman told her that he needed naked pictures because he was not being adequately compensated for his representation. At that point, (Victim 2) felt she had no choice and sent nude pictures.”
On another occasion, Salsman allegedly sent a video of another woman who was nude in a bath tub to Victim 2. The other woman, who also testified before the grand jury, claimed that she was suffering from a death in the family and Salsman reached out to comfort her. He then began asking for naked pictures and videos of her, which she provided. Salsman then forwarded them on to Victim 2 without the other woman’s consent.
Salsman allegedly tried to justify his demands by saying he wasn’t getting paid for Victim 2’s case. In reality, according to the Attorney General’s Office, Salsman was paid $2,115 of taxpayer money for representing the victim.
Victim 2 also claims that Salsman sent her photos of herself outside her own residence which were taken without her consent.
When she went to his office to retain her file because she was getting new representation, Salsman allegedly “forcibly grabbed her breasts while in his private office.”
The victim stated his hands were “around me, onto my breasts, onto my shoulders,” the court documents state. She was able to kick Salsman and leave with her file.
Salsman was charged with indecent assault, intimidation of witnesses or victims and obstruction of administration of law or other governmental function in connection with Victim 2.
Victim 3
Salsman began representing Victim 3 on various legal matters when she was 19 years old. He represented her in connection with a child custody matter and, on another occasion, he represented her boyfriend with respect to a child custody matter.
In both instances, both Victim 3 and her boyfriend paid for the legal services provided, according to court documents.
In May of 2018, Victim 3 contacted Salsman regarding her arrest for driving under the influence. He told her she would face jail tim for the offense. The victim told him she did not have the money to hire Salsman because she had been out of work for six months.
The victim testified that once Salsman learned she was having financial difficulties, he began “coming onto” her. She stated that she felt as though she had no choice in the face of being sent to jail.
Salsman told Victim 3 that “his wife wasn’t giving him what he needed at home.”
The victim claims that Salsman had sex with her without her consent on his desk in his private law office. Afterward, he directed her to clean up in his private bathroom with paper towels.
The victim testified “He would always remove the stuff on his desk and he would have sex with me there. And then I would have to go into the bathroom and clean before I left.”
During legal meetings, Salsman also allegedly touched the victim’s breasts and buttocks without her consent and made her perform other sexual activities “on numerous occasions,” the grand jury document shows.
Salsman was charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and intimidation of witnesses or victims in connection with Victim 3.
Victim 4
Salsman represented the boyfriend of Victim 4, but he also represented another man who had previously sexually assaulted Victim 4.
The victim informed Salsman that his former client had raped her. According to the victim, Salsman had no visible reaction.
Salsman would hire the victim and her boyfriend to do repair work at his private law office and he also loaned the victim money.
In October of 2018, the victim stopped by Salsman’s private law office to drop off her last repayment of the loan. Salsman allegedly instructed her to come through the back door which led directly into his private office. Upon entering he took the money and “directed (Victim 4) to undress.”
Victim 4 testified that Salsman “told me he wanted to see what they (her breasts) looked like because he said that they were big through my shirt.”
She told the grand jury that her prior rape had been violent and Salsman knew about it. She testified that she was too afraid to resist again, so she complied with his demand.
Salsman then allegedly sexually assaulted her and told her to use his private bathroom to clean herself up with paper towels.
The victim testified that he later contacted her and told her not to breathe a word to anyone or he would ruin her life.
Salsman was charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and intimidation of witnesses or victims in connection with Victim 4.
Victim 5
The victim testified that she retained Salsman for a child custody matter and that nothing mattered to her more than securing the custody of her children.
“Just my kids,” she said.
But Salsman, representing her in the “most important matter in her life,” required little in the way of fees, the grand jury document states.
Instead, in December 2018, Salsman allegedly began touching Victim 5’s breasts in his office and touched her inappropriately during court proceedings. He then began asking for nude photos of her.
“I was getting up to leave and he touched my breast. I backed up and just kind of — I was taken — I didn’t know how to respond to that,” Victim 5 said in her testimony.
These instances of contact were without her consent, according to the grand jury document.
Salsman allegedly informed the victim that she could compensate him for his legal work by having sex with him.
The victim then began a consensual sex-for-services relationship with Salsman, but when the relationship soured, Salsman allegedly became more aggressive and threatening.
“He told her that as her attorney he could not be in a relationship with her — making reference to a law book in his office — and told her to tell no one about what had occurred,” the court documents state.
Salsman was charged with indecent assault, promoting prostitution and intimidation of witnesses or victims in connection with Victim 5.
Shapiro noted that his office knows of “additional assaults that unfortunately fall outside of Pennsylvania’s statue of limitations.”
The attorney general urged any victim of Salsman or anyone with information related to the case to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Tunkhannock at (570) 836-2141.
Salsman was arraigned on Wednesday with a bail set at $500,000 that was posted later that afternoon.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Salsman on Feb. 22 before the Honorable Maureen T. Beirne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.