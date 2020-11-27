WAVERLY — The New York State Department of Health, Tioga County Public Health Department, Guthrie and the Village of Waverly are responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Waverly by bringing a rapid testing site to the village.
“As part of our public health outreach, the New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health encourage individuals who have had a recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has attended large gatherings and who did not take proper precautions such as wearing a mask or face covering or maintaining a social distance of 6 feet, to be tested,” a press release from the Tioga County Public Health Department said.
A rapid testing site has been established to increase testing capacity for the region. Test samples will be processed onsite and results will be available the same day. Additional samples may be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis.
“Once tested you will be asked to quarantine until the results come back. If the results are positive, you will be issued an isolation order from Tioga County Public Health, or your local health department,” the press release said.
The New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health have arranged for testing to be held at the Waverly Village Hall at 32 Ithaca Street, Waverly, NY 14892 on the following dates:
- Monday, November 30 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, December 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, December 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
“You MUST pre-register. Appointments can be made at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or by visiting the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page for the electronic registration link. Those who are unable to pre-register electronically may call us at 607-687-8600,” the press release said. “Please plan to report at your scheduled time to help with running the clinic as efficiently as possible. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to register for this testing location.”
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian present to sign consent.
“All New Yorkers are reminded that emergency regulations banning large gatherings are still in effect and face coverings should be worn in public when a social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained,” the press release added.
When people arrive at the site, they should wait for further direction from staff before entering the building. Masks are required to be worn once you exit your vehicle and must be worn at all times while inside the building.
