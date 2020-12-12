SAYRE — Due to an increase in the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 and the spike in virus cases in the region, Guthrie is postponing some inpatient, non-emergent surgeries.
According to a press release, there are currently 109 patients with COVID hospitalized at Guthrie’s facilities — including 48 at Robert Packer Hospital.
“As the number of positive cases in our communities continues to rise, we can expect the number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization to increase as well,” the press release said. “This increase places heavy demands on hospital resources and staff. As a result, Guthrie is postponing select inpatient, non-emergency surgeries.”
Non-emergent surgeries are those that are scheduled in advance because they do not involve a medical emergency.
“Postponing some of these surgeries preserves our ability to provide emergency surgeries and care for patients admitted through the Emergency Department,” Guthrie officials said in the press release.
According to the press release, not all surgeries will be affected. The surgery schedule will be reviewed two weeks in advance, and decisions about which surgeries can be safely postponed will be made in consultation with surgeons. Patients will be notified when the final decision is made regarding their surgery.
Urgent and emergency procedures and surgeries will continue at all Guthrie hospitals.
Guthrie once again urged the community to help stop the spread of the virus.
“While Guthrie is taking the steps necessary to meet our communities’ health care needs during the pandemic, we ask everyone to partner with us to reduce the spread and minimize the demands placed on our hospitals. Avoid crowds and social gatherings with people who are not members of your household, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask,” Guthrie officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.