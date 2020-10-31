TIOGA CENTER — After joining the Tioga Central School District in 2018, Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton’s resignation from that seat goes into effect today.
According to his resignation letter, Hamilton has accepted an offer to be the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction at Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego (DCMO) BOCES, where he will focus on “developing unique programs and learning opportunities for students.”
Of the decision, Hamilton said “the position at DCMO BOCES is a unique opportunity and I just couldn’t pass up the chance to have a position focused on curriculum, instruction, and educational policy at a regional and state level.”
Hamilton also spoke highly of the district, its staff, and the knowledge and experience he gained as superintendent.
“I am very grateful for the time I have spent at Tioga and the professional relationships I have built,” Hamilton continued. “It’s been a pleasure working on behalf of the students of TCS, and I wish you continued success in the future.”
In the mean time, former long-time Superintendent Scot Taylor has been appointed to fill the seat through June.
The school board is still discussing how to move forward with the search for a new superintendent.
