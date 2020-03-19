WAVERLY — Empty school halls echo the sounds of silence, while outside an occasional student can be seen doing their school work near the Waverly High School track.
Smart boards are turned off. Classrooms are empty. One of the few places with any activity left is the cafeteria, where district employees and teachers bagged up over 800 meals to be dropped off directly to students or picked up by families at one of 11 drop centers in the district’s region.
During Wednesday’s Tioga Central School Board meeting, board members sat further apart as a precautionary measure. Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton updated the board on regular business items that happened just last week which “felt like a million years ago.”
While the halls of both districts were not quite completely empty as they cross the halfway point of the first week of closures — many students arrived to pick up school laptops so they could continue to receive instruction — the somber notes of district staff and administrators were undeniable.
“It was good to finally get away from adults and see my students,” said Tioga Central Middle School Principal Will Cook, who helped deliver lunches Wednesday. “I got into education to be with kids, and I certainly missed them and it was great to see their faces today.”
Amid the melancholy reflected by district officials, praise and hopefulness were equally prevalent.
“The performance of this staff at all levels has been incredible,” Tioga Central High School Principal Josh Roe said. “I’m really proud of everyone who has been involved in this difficult process.”
As of Wednesday, Tioga Central staff fed 139 families and provided 810 student meals — which included a large amount of food donated by Tioga Downs Casino in light of its own closure — provided 263 students with Chromebook laptops for online learning and delivered instructional materials to the doors of 673 students, according to Hamilton.
Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles said the amount of his students getting the instructional materials they needed was “very close to 100 percent.”
“Our feeding plan has been activated. Our communication plan has been activated. Our instructional plan has been activated,” he said.
Officials from both districts noted one of the main challenges is delivering instruction to students who do not have internet access. However, officials assure that those needs will be met.
“Our offline students have been able to come to the school, download their work, take it home and do it, and they’re already bringing it back for our teachers,” Roe said. “For now, it’s been mostly review work of stuff they’ve already done, but we’re working on developing new material that we’ll be able to deliver to our offline students on thumb drives that we can just continue to swap back and forth.”
While Roe noted that high school students’ work is still being graded, Knolles said Waverly teachers are providing feedback to the work of students for now.
“Our kids and teachers are doing a ton online and they are amazing,” Knolles said. “People are putting kids first and making sure our kids are continuing to grow.”
“We’ll still be able to teach and students will still be able to learn,” Roe stated. “That’s the bottom line. And our staff has been hugely instrumental in making sure that happens.”
Knolles added that the support from the community has been just as impressive, and has not ruled out recruiting volunteers if the time were to ever come.
“We’re very fortunate that we have the manpower right now to do the services that we need to do,” he said. “With that said, if a department were to get sick, that’s something we need to look at as far as developing another team to get these student lunches out there. We’re here for the long game, not the short term. So, for the community, just stay fresh and healthy. But the response from them overall has been outstanding.”
Moving forward, both districts expect to scale back on staff coming in to work to reduce coronavirus exposure chances, Hamilton and Knolles said.
“We were holding leadership meetings at noon every day, but we’ll be scaling those back and operating on a skeleton crew here shortly,” Hamilton said. “We’re going to be closed to everyone. It’s going to be a dark building.”
“It’s been hard on students,” said Knolles. “They’re a social group, and there are those social factors that they don’t have anymore. But our staff and students together have been amazing. It’s a great example of small town America coming together and working on the same problem to benefit our kids.”
