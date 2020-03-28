Simple assault

ATHENS — An Athens man is facing charges of simple assault and harassment following an incident that occurred a Maple Street residence on March 18.

According borough police, Brian Robert Myers, 51, was charged after he allegedly throwing a woman to the ground and punching her in the face numerous times during an altercation.

Myers is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 31 before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.

Criminal conspiracy

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Erin man is facing charges of criminal conspiracy and retail theft following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart on Jan. 12.

According to township police, Michael L. Lyon, 36, was charged after he allegedly stole $71.80 worth of merchandise from the store.

Lyon will appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley at a future date to answer the charges.

Drug possession

ATHENS BOROUGH — A 19-year-old Waverly woman is facing two counts of drug paraphernalia possession charges following an incident that occurred on Feb. 3 on Cove Street in Athens Borough.

According to borough police, Melissa A. Casterline was charged following a traffic stop on that roadway.

Casterline was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on May 12.

