WAVERLY — Students in the Waverly Central School District were back in their classrooms on Tuesday after going to online learning for one day as the district prepared its COVID-19 testing plan.
The Village of Waverly was placed into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Yellow Precautionary Zone” last week, which meant the Waverly Central School District must now conduct testing of 20 percent of all students, teachers and anybody else on school property in order to have in-person instruction.
Knolles told the Morning Times on Tuesday evening that students were “all back today.”
“We tested over 300 staff and students using the BinoxNOW rapid test from (the New York State Department of Health),” Knolles said.
There were no positives out of the rapid tests completed on Tuesday, according to Knolles.
Tioga County reported two new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.
The total death count connected to the virus in the county is now up to 51.
“Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey expresses our sympathy and prayers go out to the family and friends that have lost loved ones due to COVID-related illness,” a press release from the county said.
The county also added 11 confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing its total number of cases to 978.
There are 246 cases that are considered active, while Tioga County also reported 681 recoveries and 547 individuals are currently mandatory quarantine.
