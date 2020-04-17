TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners met over Zoom and Facebook Live on Thursday to discuss plans for reopening businesses in Pennsylvania, and also to answer questions from county residents.
Pennsylvania recently joined a task force with New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware to discuss how to go about re-opening the regional economy.
“We need to start opening up,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said. “We need to start getting back to what amounts to basically a new normal, but nonetheless a life where people are working and doing what they enjoy doing, rather than being cooped up in their homes.”
The county has contributed to a small business assistance fund. It is a part of a three-county effort between Bradford, Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties. This was formed to provide money to small businesses that don’t qualify for other emergency funds, such as the paycheck protection program.
“It’s basically a grant (of) up to a $1,500 dollar limit,” Miller said.
Miller said that more information will be posted on the Bradford County Commissioners Facebook page as it becomes available.
“I think as we go forward, we’re going to have to rely on you folks to make sure that you have your own personal plans,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added. “We are talking to different counties, different business leaders, things like that, to get ready to go.”
One of the concerns the residents addressed during the live stream was that groups of people, specifically teenagers, were gathering in public spaces.
The commissioners said large gatherings like this should be reported to the proper authorities, but did note that county parks are open during the day. However, the playgrounds are off limits due to sanitation concerns.
Another resident asked what they could do to help others in the county.
“At the basic level, I think if people could just look out for each other, particularly their neighbors and those — because of the nature of this virus — that may be compromised because of medical conditions or age, and do everything they can to make sure they’re getting the services they need,” Commissioner Ed Bustin said. “Things like finding out if they need someone to go to the store for them and get something, so they don’t have to go through the process of masking up and going out in public and being at a little bit more risk.”
Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed an order stating that people entering essential businesses must wear a mask.
There have been over 27,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, including 19 in Bradford County.
