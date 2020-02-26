WAVERLY — After months of discussion and a second public hearing on Tuesday that proved to be lengthy and spirited, Waverly trustees finally passed the local law that will bring extensive parking changes throughout the village.
Trustees approved the measure in a 5-1 roll call vote. Mayor Patrick Ayres and trustees Andrew Aronstam, Kevin Sweeney, Charlie Havens and Jerry Sinsabaugh voted in favor of the law. Trustee Steve Burlingame was the lone “no” vote.
The law will not go into effect until approved by the state and proper signage is purchased and erected.
Specifically, the law states that no parking will be allowed on the following portions of these roadways:
• The west side of Pine Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Orange Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Cadwell Avenue from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Florence Street.
• The west side of Clark Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street. However, there would also be no parking allowed on the east side on Clark Steet from that intersection going 90 feet north, and no parking on the east side going south 90 feet from Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of Fulton Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Waverly Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Ball Street from Chemung to Spring Streets. Additionally, no parking will be allowed on the west side of Ball Street from Spring Street to the end of the street.
• The east side of Lincoln Street from Chemung to Spring Streets.
• The south side of the entire length of Florence Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Blizzard Street.
• The north side of the entire length of Park Place.
• The east side of the entire length of Wilbur Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of Center Street from Chemung to Spring Street.
• The east side of Orchard Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Liberty Street.
• The north side of Providence Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• The north side of Elm Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• Both sides of Ithaca Street between Chemung and Spaulding streets.
• The east side of Elliot Street from Chemung to Spring Street.
Prior to board members passing the law, numerous village residents voiced their concerns during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Some were skeptical that one-sided parking would actually benefit the greenspace where the parking would be allowed. Others expressed concerns about the enforcement of the new rules.
However, board members said they were optimistic about the changes, but also sympathized with residents and added that they knew it would require adjustments.
“Ideally, the answer to all of these problems is adequate off-street parking for whoever can have it,” Aronstam said. “And we’re going to look at ways we can help property owners maximize the amount of off-street parking that they can have.”
“People have been parking on the greenspace where they shouldn’t be for years. It’s a problem that’s been festering for decades,” Ayres said. “But people did it because they had to. We’re hoping to alleviate some of that with these changes. It’s not the end-all be-all of solutions. But it’s a start, and I’m sure we’ll be making adjustments as needed as we go along. But I believe we’re on the right path.”
One of the main drivers for the parking changes stemmed from officials’ desire to allow more room for larger vehicles such as school buses and fire trucks.
“We’ve worked with the school district, the fire department, police officers, the community — everyone,” Ayres said. “We have listened and made adjustments, and I hear everyone’s concerns for people parking not as they should. But — and maybe I’m overly optimistic — I have faith in the people of Waverly. I believe that people in general try to do the right thing most of the time. And for those that don’t, we have to be diligent in our enforcement.”
To help with that enforcement, the board is entertaining the hiring of a parking enforcement officer.
“This individual would not be an actual police officer with a gun,” Ayres explained. “This person would be similar to the one in Sayre — whose job it is literally to drive around make sure the parking is appropriate. And that’s worked out pretty well for Sayre.”
No formal action on that position was made Tuesday, as discussions on the idea will continue into the future.
