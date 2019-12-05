MONROE TOWNSHIP — One person died as a result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend near Monroeton, according to an accident report from the Pennsylvania State Police.
Terilyn M. Walters, 22, of Towanda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Woodside Road near Monroeton, police said.
Police said Walters was driving north in a Suzuki SUV with a 27-year-old female passenger when she lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree and overturned.
The other woman was transported from the scene via helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre with suspected serious injuries and was listed in critical condition. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, said police.
