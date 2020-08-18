WAVERLY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that bowling alleys in New York State would be permitted to open for the first time since March — and that included the Valley Bowling Center, which reopened on Monday.
“We were ecstatic that we were able to open up,” said Greg Joseph, the proprietor of the Valley Bowling Center in Waverly.
“We were semi-reserved and conservative because we were concerned about the protocol,” he added. “We still don’t know all the protocol, unfortunately.”
The Valley Bowling Center is currently open for public bowling, but Joseph does not yet know what league bowling will look like.
“We’re worried about our leagues. We want to make sure our leagues can bowl in pairs. We may have to put a blocker up yet between each pair,” he said. “Everyone has been very supportive, and we’ll see what the protocol will be.”
Joseph and other bowling center proprietors held an event last Monday, urging Cuomo to allow bowling alleys to open.
They were originally planned to open when Phase Four of New York’s reopening plan took effect in May, but ultimately were unable to.
Joseph was joined by local government officials, including Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey and State Assemblyman Chris Friend.
Their message was heard, now bowling centers across New York can reopen.
“I think it was a continuation of what was going on all across the state,” Joseph said of the efforts. “Our bowling groups all got together and said ‘We need to be out there.’”
“I’m so excited about the fact that so many people came out last Monday,” he added. “I’ve gotten so many messages from people saying congratulations.”
Joseph also expresses his gratitude for the support from Valley residents.
“The outpouring of support from the community has been amazing,” he said.
In order to comply with established guidelines, bowlers must wear masks until they reach their designated areas, and every other lane is closed off to allow for social distancing.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed at all points of sale, and a sanitizing station has been set up to disinfect bowling balls.
Additionally, people must make reservations in order to bowl.
“Understand that we all have to follow New York State protocols, even though it may be uncomfortable,” Joseph said. “If (bowlers) bear with us, we think that the protocols will be lessened as time goes on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.