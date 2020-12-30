OWEGO — Back in October, the Tioga County Legislature voted unanimously to end the 1992 local law which included curbside recycling pick up as part of the county’s property taxes.
The change to the county law will go into effect on Friday as the new year begins, which means residents of Tioga County will need to make their own arrangements for their recycling.
Going forward, Tioga County residents will contract directly with their waste company for curbside recyclable pick up, or drop off at a transfer station. Municipalities that provide recycling pick up will not see changes.
The Village of Waverly does not provide recycling pick up and will not accept recycling at village hall.
The reason the county decided to move away from handling recycling for residents is because the cost was about to double, which would have had a major impact on the tax rate.
“In June of 2020, Tioga County went out to bid for this service and the lowest bid came in at more than double the current rate. Due to this rate more than doubling the current rates, the county could not increase taxes without exceeding the NYS mandated 2% tax increase rate cap,” the county’s website states. “The tax cap is important to stay under because other county programs rely on the funding that is tied to staying under the cap. Staying below the cap also drives the property tax relief check that residents may receive from New York State.”
According to the county website, as of December 31, the county curbside recycling contract with Taylor Garbage will come to an end. Residents are required to contract with a private hauler for recycling pickup starting January 1, 2021.
“We are pleased to say there are four options for Tioga County for curbside recycling only as well as curbside trash and recycling collection,” the county website states.
Those options are:
- B&E Disposal – 607-699-3406
- Taylor Garbage – 607-797-5277
- Bert Adams Disposal – 607-648-4863
- RPM Group – 607-223-8714
Casella (607-358-7771) does not provide curbside recycling only but are an option for curbside trash and recycling collection.
“According to Taylor Garbage, starting January 1 residents will no longer be allowed to drop recycling off at their transfer stations, only trash. Residents were originally told that they would be able to drop recycling off at one of the transfer stations in the County based on information from the NYS Department of Conservation (NYSDEC); however, NYSDEC came back later and said this is not the case,” the county website states.
Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen, who represents Waverly, said before the vote in October that keeping the current system would have not only caused taxes to go up but the proposed service was going to decrease from weekly to every two weeks.
“I can’t imagine standing in front of my constituents and saying ‘we’re going to double the cost of something and give you half the service,’” Mullen said in October. “It isn’t keeping (the service) you have now. It’s going to change, even if we voted this in — it’d be recycling picked up every 14 days.”
