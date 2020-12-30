Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.