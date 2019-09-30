TOWANDA — Eighteen senior ladies from the high schools of Bradford County put on their best performances Saturday night at the Towanda High School Auditorium in their efforts to become the 2020 Outstanding Young Woman.
While Wyalusing Senior Emily Lewis ultimately kept the title in the territory of her Rams, following up on the success of last year’s winner Ashlee Newton, two Valley students made their presence known as well.
Emily Brion of Sayre Area High School proved to be one of the top finalists of the event, taking home the title of second runner-up, and also winning the scholarship and achievement category.
That category involves the evaluation of the transcripts of grades and scholastic test scores for each student. It also includes the evaluation of the achievements in their school and community.
Winning the scholarship and achievement category also meant that Brion took home a $400 scholarship, as well as $100 scholarships from both Dr. Barbara Yanak and Bradco Supply.
She also won a $1,500 scholarship as the second runner-up of the competition.
Athens’ Emily Canavan won two special awards in the event — the Patricia Parsons Spirit Award and the Keystone Award.
The spirit award comes with a $200 scholarship and a finalist memory book and is awarded to the contestant who “was respectful to the committee and her fellow finalists, and followed directions, was punctual, hardworking and displayed a positive and enthusiastic attitude.”
The Keystone Award comes with a $100 scholarship, a second $100 scholarship from GTP and a finalist memory book.
Fellow Athens senior Samantha Markle impressed the audience as well with her attributes and vocal performance of pop artist Meghan Trainor’s hit song “Dear Future Husband.”
The event included a set of varied acts and performances as well as a group aerobics and fitness routine. Contestants and past OYW participants also reflected on their past memories of the competition and the friendships that were formed as a result of the program.
Other award winners from the OYW program were:
- Aerobics and fitness — Jonnilei Abrams of Towanda
- Performing arts — Madeline Getola of Troy
- Fourth runner-up — Emily Carr of Towanda
- Sue Stanton Award and third runner-up — Dawcin Jones of Wyalusing
- First runner-up — Erica Locke of Towanda
- Presence and presentation, interview and 2020 OYW Winner — Lewis.
