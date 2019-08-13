ATHENS — The Athens Borough Council unanimously voted to allow the borough’s fire department to pursue the purchase of a new truck during Monday’s meeting.
The fire department said it will be looking for a new rescue engine to replace a 1992 truck they are currently using.
“It’s very important to the fire department. We are using trucks that are over 20 years old. We just need to update, get with the times and it’s going to help us out all the way around,” said Athens Borough Fire Chief Mike Polzella.
The council approved the department to look for a truck with a value of up to $450,000.
Polzella explained during the meeting that the department would be able to pay off the truck in 15 years with payments of $30,000 per year.
“We have the funds. We’ve saved them up because we haven’t bought a truck (in so long),” Polzella said.
Now that the council has approved the purchase, the fire department will look for bids from different companies.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Neely honored councilman Scott Riley for earning his advanced certification through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Riley is the borough’s emergency management coordinator.
“Scott has gone through countless hours of online and classroom training for this award. It goes through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency along with a recommendation from myself, so I’m really excited to be able to present this to him in person today,” Neely said.
