NORTH TOWANDA — A Sayre man is in Bradford County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend with a box cutter knife last week.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Andrew John Mathews, 42, was charged with aggravated assault, a grade-two felony; terroristic threats, a grade-one misdemeanor; simple assault, a grade-two misdemeanor; and a summary offense of harassment for his role in the incident, which took place at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Crystal Springs Inn and Suites on US Route 220 in North Towanda Township.
Police said the incident began when troopers responded to a report of an active domestic dispute at the hotel, where a man was allegedly threatening a woman with a box cutter knife.
While responding to the scene, troopers were informed that the pair had left the parking lot of the facility in a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix heading southbound on Route 220.
When troopers found the vehicle, they observed the female driver and male passenger getting out the car on the side of the road, and the male, Mathews, was immediately detained without incident and placed in a patrol car for safety, said police.
Troopers spoke to the female, who told them that Mathews had threatened to kill her with a box cutter knife during the dispute. Specifically, she told troopers that Mathews was swinging the knife at her stating “I’m going to (expletive) kill you.”
Troopers then discovered the knife on the passenger side floor of the vehicle. Mathews denied threatening to kill the victim with the knife.
Mathews was then transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre based on a mental health evaluation before being arraigned and remanded to jail by Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
Mathews is due back in court on Aug. 14 for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.