WELLSBURG — The latest Village of Wellsburg Trustees meeting included a discussion about repealing the 2 percent tax cap.
Repealing the cap is proposed every year for the purposes of protecting the village from possible fines from the state. While exceeding the current tax cap is not expected, creating a local law serves as a safety net to the village. The hearing closed after comments confirming the benefits of repealing the tax cap. The law was approved in the following general meeting.
While the fire department parking lot is under construction, the board approved changes to fill in holes around the banquet hall doors and the fire hydrant. This work will involve a $3,244 cost increase which includes paving the lot.
The Auxiliary is planning to put cabinets in the fire hall. Auxiliary members expected the village to cover the cost of cabinetry through insurance money. However, whether or not cabinetry is covered by money that was allotted to the Auxiliary or to the department or village is unclear. Mayor Deborah Lewis plans to sit down with previous board members to ask who was given money and who was expected to pay for cabinets.
The bridge outside the town hall on Main Street is scheduled to open November 19 in the afternoon. It was closed and under construction for about eight months.
Closing the general meeting, Mayor Lewis commented on the Town of Ashland’s approved budget. The taxes from the Town of Ashland are staying the same as last year for the Village of Wellsburg. The town taxes for the Town of Ashland, however, were increased 16% according to Lewis.
The following Water Board meeting addressed the controversy surrounding Maple Lawn’s meter pit location. Maple Lawn needs to send paperwork to the village proving that the meter pit is on their land. If they are unable to prove that it is on their property, the village will pay to move the meter pit and water shutoff onto their property. The board is giving Maple Lawn until December 9, the next board meeting, to send in proof of the meter pit and shutoff location.
The water board was informed that a leak detector is needed to detect water main breaks. Currently, the village has to call in someone else to find leaks. The board approved the purchase from the water account for a leak detector.
The local trailer park is experiencing water leaks due to old pipe infrastructure. The park pays for the wasted water, but the village does not want to continue supplying wasted water. The village is also paying the added charges of electricity for pumps. The board approved a letter to request the trailer park to repair the leaks.
In conjunction with requesting repairs, the board discussed updating the water laws so that repairs can be enforced somehow. Typically, water could be shut off, but COVID-19 regulations from the state do not allow water shutoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.